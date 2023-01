The largest mosque in Yemen: al-Saleh Mosque

The construction of the al-Saleh mosque, which consists of 6 minarets with a length of more than a hundred meters, includes stones and decorations unique to Yemen. The mosque, which was opened in 2008 and is located in Sabeen Square in the capital, includes a library, meeting rooms, classrooms, and a library where manuscripts of religious books are kept.

