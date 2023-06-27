 Contact Us

Some 2 million Muslims gather on Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

On Tuesday, approximately 2 million Muslims gathered on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage. This year's pilgrimage marked a significant milestone as it was the first Hajj since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to be conducted without restrictions. The return to an unrestricted Hajj pilgrimage allowed Muslims to fully engage in this sacred and significant religious event.

