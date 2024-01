Regaip Kandil also known as "night of mercy and blessings" to be observed across Muslim world

The Regaip Kandil, which falls on the first Thursday of the month of Recep, is highly revered in the Islamic community and known as the "night of mercy and blessings." On the occasion of Regaip Kandil, Muslims are urged to recite the Quran, seek forgiveness, pray, and engage in remembrance.

Published 11.01.2024 14:47 Share This Album





Subscribe