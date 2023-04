Ramadan in Masjid al-Haram: Kaaba hosts over 1.5 million on 25th night

In a statement by Saudi authorities, it was said that Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, which also includes the Kaaba, hosted more than 1.5 million Muslims on the 25th night of Ramadan.

Published 17.04.2023 10:16





