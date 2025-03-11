Ramadan fasting rules: What breaks your fast

DOES GETTING VACCINATED OR GETTING AN INJECTION BREAK THE FAST?
Fasting is broken by eating, drinking, sexual relations, and related actions. Therefore, vaccines that do not contain nutritional value do not break the fast.
Patients who are under medical treatment may delay fasting until they recover. However, if there are no issues, injections can be taken after iftar. Those who cannot delay may get necessary injections or vaccines during the day.
However, injections involving food or vitamins, oral vaccines, and intravenous treatments, such as serum or blood transfusions, break the fast. These must be made up later.
CAN SOMEONE FAST WHILE RECEIVING DENTAL TREATMENT?
Fasting is broken only by eating, drinking, or sexual relations. Therefore, external dental treatments do not break the fast. However, if any substances, such as water or medicine, reach the throat during treatment, the fast is broken and must be made up later.