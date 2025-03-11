Ramadan fasting rules: What breaks your fast

DOES EATING OR DRINKING ACCIDENTALLY BREAK THE FAST?

Eating or drinking by mistake does not break the fast. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, "If someone eats or drinks forgetfully, let them complete their fast, for what they have eaten or drunk was provided by Allah" (Bukhari, fasting, 26).

If someone remembers while eating or drinking, they should immediately remove the food from their mouth, rinse their mouth, and continue fasting. If something reaches the stomach after remembering, the fast is broken.

DOES USING MOUTH SPRAY BREAK THE FAST?

Anything that reaches the stomach from the mouth or nose breaks the fast. Therefore, mouth sprays or similar substances that are ingested will break the fast, while if not swallowed, it does not break the fast.