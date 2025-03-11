 Contact Us

Ramadan fasting rules: What breaks your fast

New research reveals that accidental eating, drinking, and certain medical treatments like injections and anesthesia do not break the fast during Ramadan, while specific actions such as swallowing toothpaste or receiving food-related injections will.

Agencies and A News / Islamic Belief
Published 11.03.2025 14:37
Ramadan fasting rules: What breaks your fast

The basic principle of fasting is to abstain from eating, drinking, and sexual relations, thus any behavior or act that falls under these actions will break the fast.

Eating and drinking cover everything that is normally consumed. Substances like cigarettes, hookah, drugs, and any other addictive substances fall under the restrictions of fasting. Additionally, any medicine taken orally for any reason will also break the fast.

DOES EATING OR DRINKING ACCIDENTALLY BREAK THE FAST?

Eating or drinking by mistake does not break the fast. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, "If someone eats or drinks forgetfully, let them complete their fast, for what they have eaten or drunk was provided by Allah" (Bukhari, fasting, 26).

If someone remembers while eating or drinking, they should immediately remove the food from their mouth, rinse their mouth, and continue fasting. If something reaches the stomach after remembering, the fast is broken.

DOES USING MOUTH SPRAY BREAK THE FAST?

Anything that reaches the stomach from the mouth or nose breaks the fast. Therefore, mouth sprays or similar substances that are ingested will break the fast, while if not swallowed, it does not break the fast.

DOES GETTING VACCINATED OR GETTING AN INJECTION BREAK THE FAST?

Fasting is broken by eating, drinking, sexual relations, and related actions. Therefore, vaccines that do not contain nutritional value do not break the fast.

Patients who are under medical treatment may delay fasting until they recover. However, if there are no issues, injections can be taken after iftar. Those who cannot delay may get necessary injections or vaccines during the day.

However, injections involving food or vitamins, oral vaccines, and intravenous treatments, such as serum or blood transfusions, break the fast. These must be made up later.

CAN SOMEONE FAST WHILE RECEIVING DENTAL TREATMENT?

Fasting is broken only by eating, drinking, or sexual relations. Therefore, external dental treatments do not break the fast. However, if any substances, such as water or medicine, reach the throat during treatment, the fast is broken and must be made up later.

DOES BRUSHING YOUR TEETH BREAK THE FAST?

Brushing teeth without swallowing toothpaste or water does not break the fast. However, if toothpaste or water reaches the throat, the fast is broken.

It is recommended to brush your teeth before dawn and after iftar to avoid breaking the fast.

DOES TAKING A SHOWER BREAK THE FAST?

As long as water does not enter the mouth or nose and reach the digestive system, showering does not break the fast. According to reports, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) washed after dawn during Ramadan. Therefore, as long as water does not enter the mouth or nose, it is permissible to shower or swim, but care should be taken to avoid swallowing water while swimming.

DOES TAKING AN INSULIN INJECTION BREAK THE FAST?

Insulin injections, which are not for food or pleasure, do not break the fast. However, injections that provide food or pleasurable effects break the fast.

Diabetic patients using insulin can still fast unless it poses a risk to their health. Those unable to fast should give fidya (compensation) for each missed day.

DOES ANESTHESIA BREAK THE FAST?

Local anesthesia does not break the fast as it does not reach the stomach. However, if an intravenous serum is given during regional or general anesthesia, it will break the fast.

DOES EAR, EYE, OR NOSE DROPS BREAK THE FAST?

Ear drops do not break the fast since the ear canal is blocked and the medication does not reach the throat. Similarly, nose drops do not break the fast because only a minimal amount reaches the stomach, which is not enough to break the fast. Eye drops also do not break the fast as only a small amount is absorbed.

Experts confirm that none of these treatments break the fast as long as the medication does not reach the digestive system.

