Muslims who regard suffering of brothers and sisters as their own suffering urged not to lose hope in mercy of Allah

In the Holy Qur'an, which is our guide for life, our Almighty Lord (swt) states, وَلَا تَايْـَٔسُوا مِنْ رَوْحِ اللّٰهِۜ "Do not lose hope in the mercy of Allah." [Yusuf 12/87] There cannot be any room for hopelessness in the heart of a believer who believes in Allah and seeks refuge in Him (swt). After all, hope is what keeps people alive.