Muslims around globe break fasts at 1st iftar of Ramadan this year

During Ramadan, Muslims fasting begin after a pre-dawn meal known as suhoor and end with iftar -- a fast-breaking meal -- at sunset.

Anadolu Agency / Islamic Belief
Published 23.03.2023 22:21
Millions of Muslims around the world broke their fast as the sun went down on Thursday evening, marking the first day of Ramadan, a holy month in the Islamic calendar.
