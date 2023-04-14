Muslim worshippers flock to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers

"There is no room for compromise on Al-Aqsa or space for negotiations around it and we will not give up one iota of its land," the Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Hussein said at the Friday sermon, after expressing appreciation for the strong turnout of Muslim worshippers throughout the holy month. Tens of thousands of Palestinians lined up at military checkpoints in the early morning hours to cross from the Israeli-occupied West Bank into Jerusalem.