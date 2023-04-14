 Contact Us

Muslim worshippers flock to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers

"There is no room for compromise on Al-Aqsa or space for negotiations around it and we will not give up one iota of its land," the Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Hussein said at the Friday sermon, after expressing appreciation for the strong turnout of Muslim worshippers throughout the holy month. Tens of thousands of Palestinians lined up at military checkpoints in the early morning hours to cross from the Israeli-occupied West Bank into Jerusalem.

Reuters / Islamic Belief
Published 14.04.2023 16:45
Muslim worshippers packed Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound for noon prayers on the fourth Friday of the holy month of Ramadan under heightened Israeli police presence.
