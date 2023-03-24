Istanbulite Muslims flock to Hagia Sophia Mosque to perform first Friday prayers of Ramadan

Thousands of Istanbulite Muslims flocked to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque to perform the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan. "Insha Allah, with the spirit of unity, togetherness and solidarity that reinforces our brotherhood in the spiritual climate of Ramadan, we will alleviate our pain even more and we will walk to the future in hope," the imam told the worshippers.