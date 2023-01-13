 Contact Us

Islamic belief | Why Muslims say Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar and Insha Allah

With the chant of اَللّٰهُ اَكْبَرُ (Allahu Akbar), Muslims acknowledge His Glory and Majesty. When Muslims have a wish in their hearts, they say "Insha Allah!" and declare that nothing will happen without Allah's (swt) will. Muslims express their congratulations and appreciation with "Masha Allah!" and "Barak Allah!" By saying, اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ (Alhamdulillah), Muslims thank for His offerings and blessings.

A News / Islamic Belief
Published 13.01.2023 15:41
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
In the Surah al-Ikhlas, our Lord Almighty (swt) describes Himself as follows: "Say, o Prophet, 'He is Allah -- One and Indivisible. Allah -- the Sustainer needed by all. He has never had offspring. Nor was He born. And there is none comparable to Him." [Ikhlas, 112/1-4]
Islamophobic politician Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Muslim holy book Quran in front of Copenhagen mosque
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
Exploitation of Islamic belief by Daesh terror group inflict the greatest damage to Muslim societies
Dozens of Muslim women featured in BBC’s 100 Women List
The largest mosque in Yemen: al-Saleh Mosque