When is the Time for Tarawih? Is it Valid to Pray Tarawih Before Isha?

The time for both Tarawih and Witr prayers coincides with the time for Isha prayer. However, both prayers are performed after the obligatory Isha prayer. If either Tarawih or Witr is prayed before Isha's obligatory prayer, they must be repeated. If the time has passed, the Tarawih prayer does not need to be made up, but Witr must be.