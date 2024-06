How should one pray? What should we pay attention to when praying?

Prayer (dua) is the act of turning to Allah with one's entire being and presenting both material and spiritual requests to Him. It is also a form of remembrance (dhikr) and worship. So, what is the significance of prayer? How should one pray? What should we pay attention to when praying? What prayers did our Prophet make? What are the manners and etiquettes of prayer?