First tarawih prayers of Ramadan was performed across the world

Kuwait, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan, were among the countries where unique tarawih views could be seen. Other countries such as Russia, Bosnia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, as well as other Western countries such as Germany, Spain and Greece were also among the places were tarawih prayers were performed.

Published 23.03.2023 11:15





