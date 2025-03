Zülfikar Kuştendil, who has been practicing baking for 60 years after learning the trade from his father, called the egg-based pitayka "the fame of Prizren." Teacher Cemi Tatar, waiting in line in front of the bakery before iftar, stated that the pitayka is one of the city's oldest and most important traditions, saying, "Egg-based pitayka is never missing from Ramadan tables.