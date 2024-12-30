2025 religious days calendar

January 1, 2025 – Beginning of the Three Sacred Months January 2, 2025 – Laylat al-Raghaib (The Night of Desire) January 26, 2025 – Laylat al-Miraj (The Night of Ascension) February 13, 2025 – Laylat al-Bara'at (The Night of Forgiveness) March 1, 2025 – Beginning of Ramadan March 26, 2025 – Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree) March 29, 2025 – Arefe (Day before Eid al-Fitr) March 30 - April 1, 2025 – Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan Festival) June 5, 2025 – Arefe (Day before Eid al-Adha) June 6-9, 2025 – Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) July 5, 2025 – Ashura (The 10th of Muharram) September 3, 2025 – Mawlid al-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad's Birthday) December 21, 2025 – Beginning of the Three Sacred Months December 25, 2025 – Laylat al-Raghaib (The Night of Desire)