Quick 10-minute molten chocolate soufflé recipe

When sweet cravings strike suddenly, spending a long time in the kitchen can often be difficult. However, with just a few ingredients and a short prep time, making a soufflé with a slightly crisp exterior and a molten interior is much easier than you might think. Thanks to this practical recipe, you can even get the perfect texture on your first try. This molten soufflé, which can be prepared in 10 minutes, is both quick and delicious. Ingredients: 100 g dark chocolate 50 g butter 2 eggs 2 tbsp granulated sugar 1 tbsp flour A pinch of salt (Optional) 1 packet of vanilla Instructions: -Melt the chocolate and butter using a double boiler. -In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until frothy. -Slowly add the melted chocolate to the mixture, stirring continuously. -Add the flour, salt, and vanilla, mixing until smooth. -Divide the mixture into greased soufflé cups. -Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 8–10 minutes. -The edges should be set while the center remains slightly molten.