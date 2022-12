Turkish scientists produce diesel locomotive engine with homegrown design

The diesel locomotive engine was made in a project by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), said the Industry and Technology Ministry. Designed and produced in just four years, the engine is able to produce up to 2,700 horsepower and has three different models.

Anadolu Agency / Economy Published 16.12.2022 22:35 Share This Album





Subscribe