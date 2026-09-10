French Football Federation withdraws support for FIFA chief Infantino

The French Football Federation (FFF) has withdrawn its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's bid for another term, French broadcaster Franceinfo reported Thursday.

The decision was announced following an FFF executive committee meeting on Thursday.

Infantino is currently the only declared candidate for the FIFA presidency ahead of the election scheduled for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco.

Potential challengers have until Nov. 18 to enter the race.

France's decision follows similar moves by several other national football federations, including those of Sweden, Scotland, Italy and Belgium, which have also withdrawn their support for Infantino.

Infantino has faced growing criticism since the 2026 World Cup, with disputes over his leadership contributing to divisions within world football.

One of the most controversial issues was a FIFA proposal to create a commercial company that would allow private investors to acquire a 20% stake in the management of World Cup commercial rights.

The proposal was developed without consultation with FIFA's member associations and drew strong opposition before Infantino abandoned it several days later.

Despite the withdrawals, Infantino remains the only declared candidate for the March election.





