Arsenal agree £75M deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have agreed a £75 million ($99.5 million) deal with Newcastle United to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports Wednesday.

Newcastle have given their captain permission to travel to London for a medical ahead of the proposed transfer, Sky Sports reported.

Neither Arsenal nor Newcastle had officially announced the transfer as of Wednesday.

Guimaraes, 28, has two years remaining on his Newcastle contract after signing a five-year deal in October 2023.

The Brazilian joined Newcastle from French club Lyon in January 2022 and quickly became an important part of the team's midfield.

He was later appointed club captain and helped Newcastle defeat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 League Cup final, securing the club's first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Guimaraes was also named Newcastle's official Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

He recorded nine goals and eight assists during the campaign despite missing 15 matches through injury, according to the club.

The midfielder also helped Newcastle qualify for the UEFA Champions League twice following his arrival at St. James' Park.

Guimaraes has represented Brazil at senior level and was part of the team that competed at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups. He also won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Games.

The proposed transfer would make Guimaraes one of Arsenal's most expensive signings.

The move remains subject to the completion of his medical and personal terms.



