Russia steps up disinformation before German elections - sources

Russian-backed disinformation campaigns are escalating ⁠in Germany ahead of state elections, often ⁠targeting local political rivals of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, German security sources said.



Opinion polls suggest the AfD, whose leader pledged to restore Germany's ties with Russia, is poised to make substantial gains in next month's ⁠ballots in Berlin and the states of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, including possibly taking power in Saxony-Anhalt. Ties with Moscow have been largely frozen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian campaigns aim to polarise the political climate and discredit the governing conservative CDU party and its coalition partner, the SPD, as well as the Greens and Free Democratic Party, the sources said.

Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West. Russia's embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

An interior ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the government was monitoring ⁠the ⁠disinformation campaign, which had been dubbed "Matryoshka" after the traditional Russian nesting doll, but was not taking active measures such as deleting online videos.

"At the moment, this campaign is not achieving significant reach online. That is not to say we can let our guard down or anything of the sort. It remains a serious disinformation campaign," the spokesperson said.

The head of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's state government told German media that security authorities there were also investigating Russian disinformation efforts.

CAMPAIGN CENTRALLY ORCHESTRATED FROM RUSSIA

The ⁠four security sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said German authorities are certain the campaigns are being centrally orchestrated from Russia using a number of companies.

The campaigns use social media to disseminate videos, mainly in English, bearing the logos of reputable media outlets including the BBC and German broadcaster ARD.

They contain false accusations against local politicians, ranging from allegations of embezzlement ⁠to sexual ‌harassment and abuse. Moscow ‌has regularly faced accusations of interfering in elections around the ⁠world. The German government warned of a similar ‌Russian-orchestrated disinformation campaign before last year's federal parliamentary elections. And recently, Russia was accused of seeking to influence elections in Moldova and Armenia.

"This constant, ⁠ongoing offensive by Russia, which is state-sanctioned and state-directed, is ⁠a reality," a spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry said.

"That is not a statement regarding ⁠this specific case. But it is abundantly clear that we must remain fully aware of this situation."









