Türkiye’s national solidarity bill marks key step toward ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’: Parliament speaker

A newly submitted bill on national solidarity and social cohesion represents a significant step toward Türkiye's goal of becoming free from terrorism, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Wednesday.

The legislative initiative has brought together political groups with differing views around a shared national objective and will further strengthen unity and social cohesion, Kurtulmus said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"This work, which has united different political perspectives around such an important common ground, is a significant milestone that will reinforce our country's internal resilience and further strengthen our national unity and brotherhood in line with the 'Terror-Free Türkiye' goal," he said.

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion was submitted to the Turkish parliament in line with a report prepared by the parliamentary Commission on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy.

He described the commission's work as "a unique example of democracy" that had brought together the experience of the state and the collective wisdom of the nation under the roof of parliament.

Kurtulmus said the proposal could open the door to a new period in the second century of the Republic of Türkiye by strengthening democracy, increasing public welfare, and reinforcing trust and solidarity.

He thanked the political parties that contributed to the process, civil society representatives who provided views and recommendations, and members of the media who followed the work responsibly.

Kurtulmus also expressed hope that the bill would benefit Türkiye and its people.





