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News Football Palestine solidarity takes center stage throughout 2026 FIFA World Cup

Palestine solidarity takes center stage throughout 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been showing support for Palestine in public squares and stadiums, waving Palestinian flags and calling for freedom for Palestine.

Anadolu Agency FOOTBALL
Published July 02,2026
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PALESTINE SOLIDARITY TAKES CENTER STAGE THROUGHOUT 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

Fans of nations competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup --co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico -- have been showing support for Palestine in public squares before matches and in stadiums during matches.

Throughout the World Cup, fans are displaying Palestinian flags, demanding freedom for Palestine and opposing the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Many countries participating in the World Cup have also supported the global demand from fans to "show Israel red card" due to the genocide.

As the Turkish National Football Team defeated the US 3-2 in their final Group D match, a Palestinian flag carried in the stadium behind the goal was waved by a Turkish fan throughout the match.

The fan appeared on the broadcast screen multiple times.

Support for Palestine during Germany-Paraguay match