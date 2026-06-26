Netherlands overpower Tunisia 3-1 to secure place in next round

The Netherlands overpowered Tunisia 3-1 in their final Group F match on Thursday at Kansas City Stadium in the US to secure a place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While Tunisia created a chance out of the gate, the Dutch came down on them hard and forced an own goal by Ellyes Skhiri as he failed to clear a low cross in the third minute.

Doubling down on their efforts to keep the lead, the Netherlands came minutes later to double their lead in the seventh minute with a short range strike within the box by Brian Brobbey.

The rest of the first half had the Dutch pressing for the treble, but Tunisia dug in deep, pressing and clearing balls away to thwart attacks.

Tunisia seemingly regrouped and rallied at the start of the second half, looking to make their way into the scoresheet. Their efforts bore fruit in the 54th minute with Hazem Mastouri's header, giving them a glimmer of hope against the Oranje.

Gaining confidence in their attacks after their goal, the Eagles of Carthage increasingly probed the Dutch defense. However, Jan Paul van Hecke restored the two goal lead in the 62nd minute with his first goal for the Netherlands.

The Dutch have not lost a World Cup match in regular time since Spain edged them out 1-0 in the 2010 final. Since then, they have recorded nine wins and five draws in 14 games, their longest unbeaten run in their history at the tournament.

The Netherlands finished Group F in the first place, securing their place past the group stage while Tunisia finished last, exiting the tournament.

The Netherlands are set to play Morocco in the Round of 32 next week.



