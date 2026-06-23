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Algeria beat Jordan 2-1 at World Cup

Algeria staged a second-half comeback with goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri to defeat Jordan 2-1 at Levi’s Stadium, ending Jordan's knockout-stage hopes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Anadolu Agency FOOTBALL
Published June 23,2026
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ALGERIA BEAT JORDAN 2-1 AT WORLD CUP

Algeria came from behind to defeat Jordan 2-1 in a Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nizar Al-Rashdan gave Jordan a surprise lead in the 36th minute, scoring against the run of play despite Algeria's dominance for much of the first half.

Algeria responded strongly after the break. Nadhir Benbouali leveled the match from a corner before Amine Gouiri completed the comeback with another set-piece goal, putting the North Africans ahead in the second half.

The victory moves Algeria onto three points in Group J, drawing level with Austria, while Jordan's hopes of reaching the knockout stage come to an end.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.