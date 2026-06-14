Scotland defeats Haiti 1-0 in World Cup Group C

Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The match was played in the US city of Boston and officiated by Algerian referees Mustapha Ghorbal, Abbes Akram Zerhouni and Mokrane Gourari.

John McGinn scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute to give Scotland the victory.

Haiti started with Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Isidor and Pierrot. Casimir replaced Deedson in the 61st minute, Joseph came on for Isidor in the 76th minute, and Fortune replaced Providence in the 85th minute.

Scotland's starting lineup featured Gunn, Hickey, Robertson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, McTominay, Doak, Ferguson, McGinn, Adams and Shankland. Patterson replaced Hickey, Christie came on for Doak and Dykes replaced Adams in the 75th minute, while Curtis and McLean entered for McGinn and Shankland, respectively, in the 83rd minute.

Bellegarde was shown a yellow card for Haiti in the 39th minute. Scotland's Aaron Hickey, Curtis and Kenny McLean were booked in the 46th minute, the first minute of stoppage time and the fifth minute of stoppage time, respectively.