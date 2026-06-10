Senegal Football Federation clarifies viral airport security check video in US

The Senegal Football Federation on Tuesday clarified the circumstances surrounding a viral social media video showing members of the Senegal national team undergoing security screening checks after arriving in the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The federation said in a statement that the footage has led to misunderstandings online, with some reports incorrectly suggesting that the security checks took place upon the team's arrival in San Antonio, Texas.

"Contrary to some reports, the security screening did not take place upon the team's arrival in San Antonio. Rather, it was conducted during boarding at Raleigh airport on Sunday, June 7, 2026, before the flight's departure," the federation said in a statement.

The federation said the delegation traveled directly from its hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina to the airport tarmac by bus as part of a special travel arrangement.

Players and staff then completed all required security and police procedures at the aircraft itself, rather than passing through the airport terminal and public boarding areas, it added.

"The arrangement was primarily intended to optimize the delegation's travel time and facilitate boarding of the private flight to San Antonio.

"We wish to emphasize that the procedure was carried out in full compliance with airport security regulations and that no unusual incidents were reported," it said.

The federation added that the private flight operated without any issues and that the entire delegation arrived safely in San Antonio.

The clarification comes as Senegal continues its preparations in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins this week across the US, Canada and Mexico.



