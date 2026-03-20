Major football clubs wish their fans happy Eid al-Fitr

Top football clubs took to social media to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

English club Liverpool published a special congratulations for the holiday on the US social media company X's platform, saying: "Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan -- a time of reflection, gratitude to Allah, and celebration. It is a day of joy, togetherness, and giving, filled with prayers, festive meals, and acts of kindness."

The Italian side Inter wished their followers a happy Eid al-Fitr, writing: "From the Inter family to those celebrating around the world, We wish you a joyful Eid al-Fitr, filled with happiness and special moments."

In addition, German club Bayern Munich shared a message wishing a peaceful and happy holiday to the Muslim community.

"Everyone at #Bayern extends their warmest wishes to the Arab and Muslim world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. May you celebrate many more Eids to come," Bayern stated on X.

English Premier League's Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham; Italy Serie A's Inter and Milan; Spanish La Liga's Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid; French Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille; and Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 also published Eid al-Fitr messages.





