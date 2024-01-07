AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 to keep up fine form

Teenager Chaka Traore scored his second goal in six days as AC Milan beat Serie A strugglers Empoli 3-0 at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.



The 19-year-old Ivorian winger, who had opened his Milan account in Tuesday's 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Cagliari, came off the bench to notch a third for Stefano Pioli's men in the 88th minute.



That added to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's 11th-minute opener and an Olivier Giroud penalty just past the half-hour mark.



Third-placed Milan's third win in four league games closed the gap to second-placed Juventus to four points ahead of the Turin giants' match at Salernitana later on Sunday.



Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli remain second bottom as their winless run in the league extends to a seventh match.



