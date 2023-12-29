ARGENTINA TO RETIRE MESSIS NO. 10 SHIRT

Argentina National Football Team will retire Lionel Messi's no. 10 shirt, according to Spanish media.

"When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number 10 will be retired for life in his honor. It is the least we can do for him," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia said, according to the sports news website, Sports.es.

Messi, who played for Barcelona for more than a decade, scored 672 goals in 778 appearances and is the Spanish club's all-time scorer.

He won numerous titles at Barcelona, including 10 Spanish La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Messi won 44 trophies, including the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup with Argentina.