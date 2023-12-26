Turkish football coach Fatih Terim reaches an agreement with Greek giants Panathinaikos

Fatih Terim has reached an agreement with the Greek team Panathinaikos. It is expected that the experienced coach will sign the official contract soon.

The 70-year-old coach, who negotiated with the Greek Super League team Panathinaikos, reached a preliminary agreement.

Fatih Terim, whose flight is planned for tomorrow to go to the capital, Athens, will have the final meeting with club officials there. If a definitive agreement is reached in this meeting, it is expected that Terim will sign a 1.5-year contract.

Panathinaikos, who finished last year's regular season as the leader in the Greek Super League, lost the championship to AEK in the playoffs. The Athens representative is currently in 2nd place in the league with 34 points after 15 weeks, following the leader PAOK.

If Fatih Terim takes over Panathinaikos, he will face Olympiakos three times in January.







