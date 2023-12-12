FIFA condemns 'totally unacceptable' attack on Turkish referee by club chair

The world football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Turkish football referee by the chairman of the top-tier league club MKE Ankaragücü.

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

"Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society," Infantino said.

He stated that referees, players, fans, and staff have to be "safe and secure to enjoy the game," and called on the relevant authorities to implement the regulations and said it should be "respected at all levels."

After an injury-time equalizer, 10-man Ankaragücü were held to a 1-1 draw with visitors Çaykur Rizespor in a Monday Trendyol Super Lig match.

Following the final whistle Ankaragücü chair Faruk Koca invaded the pitch to punch Halil Umut Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, in his face. Once the referee fell to the ground, several people kicked him as well.

After the attack, Meler was taken to an Ankara hospital.

The Turkish Football Federation suspended all league matches until further notice.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously condemned the attack on Meler.

On Tuesday, Koca was remanded into custody, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said.

Erdoğan called Meler to express sorrow over the attack and said he "instructed the relevant ministers to do what is necessary immediately."

Meler, 37, is one of the UEFA Elite and FIFA referees to officiate several matches in the UEFA club and national team competitions, including the top-tier Champions League, as well as the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.