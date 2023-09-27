Morocco to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the African football's governing body confirmed on Wednesday.

"2025 AFCON will be held in Morocco," CAF President Patrice Motsepe said in a meeting of the African football confederation's executive committee in Cairo, Egypt.

He added that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania were selected by the executive committee to host the 2027 AFCON.

Morocco will host the tournament for a second time as they have previously done it in 1988.

Senegal are the defending AFCON champions as they beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the 2021 final held in Cameroon's capital Yaounde. It was Senegal's first AFCON title.

However Egypt are the record holders with seven titles, the last in 2010.

Founded in 1957, the AFCON is Africa's main international football competition.

The next tournament, the 2023 AFCON, will be played in Ivory Coast in January and February 2024.

Africa's football authority previously postponed it to 2024 due to adverse weather conditions in Ivory Coast.