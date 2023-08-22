UEFA bans Fenerbahçe because of Maribor match incidents

 Contact Us
Published August 22,2023
UEFA Appeals Body announced Tuesday it banned Fenerbahçe because of incidents during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Maribor.

The Istanbul club was fined €30,000 ($32,992) and received a ban from selling tickets to away supporters for their next match.

The disciplinary action was for "lighting of a firework, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances," according to a statement.

Fenerbahçe were also ordered to contact Maribor within 30 days to settle damages caused by their supporters.

Fenerbahçe shutout Maribor 3-0 in the second leg match, which was halted for nearly 30 minutes due to events in the stands. The Slovenian club were eliminated on Aug. 18 on a 6-1 aggregate score.