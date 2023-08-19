Luciano Spalletti appointed Italy national football team manager

 Contact Us
Published August 19,2023
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced Friday that an agreement with Luciano Spalletti has been reached for the position of head coach of the national team.

The 64-year-old will take the helm Sept. 1, it said.

"Let's welcome Spalletti," said FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, "The national team needed a great coach and I'm very happy that he accepted the technical guidance of the Azzurri."

Spalletti guided Napoli to a magical 2022-23 season as they were crowned Italian champions for the first time since 1990.

He was named the Italian Serie A Coach of the Season after the historic success.