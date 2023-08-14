Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder joins Fenerbahçe from Olympique Marseille

Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder joined Fenerbahçe from France's Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Fenerbahçe said in a statement that Ünder, 26, signed a four-year deal with the Turkish club.

Ünder said he is "very proud and happy" to be a Fenerbahçe player and cannot wait to train with teammates and play the game.

Olympique Marseille thanked Ünder for his service and sent him best wishes.

Separately, Fenerbahçe said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that the Istanbul club will pay a €15 million ($16.4 million) transfer fee to Olympique Marseille over four years.

Turkish international Ünder, a former Roma and Leicester City player, scored 18 goals in 93 appearances for Olympique Marseille in 2021-2023.

The versatile midfielder played for Türkiye's Altınordu and Başakşehir before his first overseas experience -- Roma in 2017.

Known for his technique and dribbling skills, Ünder helped Leicester City win the 2021 English FA Cup.