Trabzonspor win first game of Trendyol 1st Lig season

Trabzonspor won the first game of the season Friday in the Trendyol 1st Lig.

The Black Sea Storms beat Antalyaspor 1-0 in the opening game of the 2023-24 season.

Stefano Denswil netted the winning goal in the eighth minute at Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, Trabzon.

The 2023-24 season will conclude May 19.