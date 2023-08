Fenerbahçe reach agreement with Manchester United in principle for Fred

Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Friday announced that they reached an agreement with Manchester United in principle for the transfer of Brazilian player Fred.

The midfielder will arrive in Istanbul on Saturday to undergo health checks and for forward transfer negotiations, the statement added.

Fred, who joined Manchester United from Shaktar Donetsk in 2018, netted 14 goals and made 19 assists in 219 appearances for the Red Devils.