MAN CITYS DE BRUYNE COMES OFF HURT IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder #17 Kevin De Bruyne receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (AFP)

Manchester City's key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off in the 36th minute of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan with what looked like a leg injury.

De Bruyne went down requiring treatment before attempting to carry on, eventually having to be replaced by Phil Foden with the game at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium still goalless.

De Bruyne also came off injured when City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea, departing the pitch in tears in the second half of that game after being taken out in a collision with Antonio Ruediger.























