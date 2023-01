Manchester United secured an easy 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the first leg of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) semifinal.

Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes respectively produced a goal for the Red Devils at Nottingham's City Ground.

With the result, Erik ten Hag's men have a great advantage ahead of the return leg, which will be played at Old Trafford on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, new signing Weghorst scored his first United goal.