Chelsea 'submit firm £50m offer' for Zinedine Zidane to replace under-fire Graham Potter

Media reports said that Chelsea is looking forward to the period following the dismissal of coach Graham Potter by making a fabulous offer to Zinedine Zidane to coach the team.

Blues chairman Todd Boiley has spent tens of millions of dollars signing players since taking over the team and could make Zidane the highest-paid coach in football history.

The British capital team presents a modest performance under the leadership of Potter, as it won only one hard-fought match against Crystal Palace, out of 10 matches that the team played in all competitions, and tomorrow it collides with its host Liverpool in the Premier League, as it ranks tenth in the Premier League standings table with 28. a point.

That is why the Spanish media, including the "Ok Diario" newspaper, claimed that Chelsea made an offer of 51 million euros to lure Zizou, 50, who won 3 consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid and has been away from training since 2021.

As the reliable journalist Edward Enda confirmed - during his participation in the famous Spanish sports program "El Sherringito" - that "Zidane has a serious offer from an English club, Chelsea, because the current coach of the team (Potter) does not provide positive results and the London team's management is considering changing him." "The offer amounted to about 50 million euros annually," he added.







