Netherlands draw with Ecuador 1-1, hosts Qatar eliminated from World Cup

The Netherlands drew with Ecuador 1-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup game on Friday, as the result made hosts Qatar the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo's screamer drew early blood for the Netherlands in the 6th minute at Khalifa Stadium.

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia's well-placed shot was blocked by the Netherlands goalie Andries Noppert in the 31st minute.

Ecuador had another chance to level the score in the 48th minute, as Pervis Estupinan put the ball to the opposition net but referee disallowed the goal due to offside.

Valencia scored his third goal in two games by finishing the ball which returned from the opposition goalkeeper Noppert in the 49th minute.

He scored the last six goals of Ecuador in the World Cup and tied the record for the most goals scored in the group stages of the World Cup since 2014, with six goals, equaling with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ecuador midfielder Sebas Mendez was shown a yellow card in the 57th minute, and just one minute later, Gonzalo Plata's shot came back from the Netherlands' top crossbar.

Enner Valencia left the pitch due to an injury and subbed with Kevin Rodriguez in the 89th minute.