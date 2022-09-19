Celtic fans protest against British royal family during league match

Scottish Celtic Football Club fans protested against the British royal family in a Sunday Scottish Premiership match.

The Scottish fans of Celtic disrupted a minute's applause for deceased Queen Elizabeth II by singing: "If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands."

Glasgow club Celtic lost to St. Mirren 2-0 in Paisley.

Before the match against St. Mirren, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou urged the club fans to respect the queen during a minute's applause.

"I think there's a minute's applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same," Postecoglou previously said.

A section of Celtic fans unfurled an offensive banner targeting the royal family in a UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sept. 14.

During the Shakhtar Donetsk match in Warsaw, the Glasgow club players wore black armbands in the queen's memory.

The queen, the longest serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96.