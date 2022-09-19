BAYERN ICON MATTHÄUS DOES NOT BELIEVE NAGELSMANNS JOB AT RISK

Bayern Munich icon Lothar Matthäus thinks his former club will give coach Julian Nagelsmann time after four Bundesliga matches without a win.



The German champions lost 1-0 at smaller Bavarian rivals Augsburg on Saturday having drawn their previous three league games, prompting speculation that former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel could be waiting in the wings.



But Nagelsmann sealed the title at a canter last term in his first season in charge and has won his first two Champions League games this campaign, against Inter Milan and Barcelona.



"I don't believe Julian Nagelsmann is in trouble and I don't believe they are talking to Thomas Tuchel, for example," Germany's record appearance maker Matthäus said in his Sky column on Monday.



"They didn't give Nagelsmann a five-year contract for nothing and pay a lot of money for him. This is the longest contract ever given to a coach in Munich and therefore everyone will try together to get out of this situation."



Nagelsmann arrived from RB Leipzig for a record fee last year. His contract at Bayern runs until June 30, 2026.



"Yes, it is certainly the most difficult phase in the still young career of this top coach and yet I believe he will turn the tide and draw the right conclusions," Matthäus said of the 35-year-old.



"Julian Nagelsmann is still the right coach for Bayern Munich."



He added that it was "nice that (chief executive) Oliver Kahn backed him directly" after the defeat at Augsburg.



"That was exactly the right thing to do and also what Julian now needs from the club," Matthäus continued.



Bayern are playing without an out-and-out striker this term after the sale of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.



