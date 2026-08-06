Lionel Messi scores twice on his first start following World Cup

Lionel Messi scored twice on his first start since the World Cup final as Inter Miami beat Atletico San Luis 4-2.



Messi scored twice after the Mexican side had taken an early lead as Miami kicked off their bid to go one better than last season's final defeat in the Leagues Cup.



San Luis dealt Miami an early blow after a half-hour delay because of lightning, David Rodriguez heading the visitors ahead after just four minutes.



Messi, who came off the bench for his first appearance since the World Cup in Saturday's 2-2 MLS draw with Columbus, levelled just seven minutes later when he fired in Noah Allen's cross.



Allen also created a second for Telasco Segovia midway through the half before Messi stretched the lead after 44 minutes.



Messi then turned provider for Micael to head in a fourth deep into stoppage time before the break.



Rafa Llorente pulled one back for San Luis early in the second period.



Miami were without Luis Sanchez, who has scored seven times in his last four matches, after he was handed a six-match suspension for the tournament after the former Liverpool striker appeared to spit towards a Seattle official following last season's final defeat to Seattle Sounders, as well as grabbing an opposition player by the neck.



