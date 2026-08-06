Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon explosion

The Israeli military said on Thursday that two soldiers were killed and four others seriously wounded during an explosion in southern Lebanon .



The Israel Defense Forces said the injured were evacuated and taken to hospital after Wednesday's incident.



Israeli media reported that an explosive device detonated inside a building the soldiers were preparing to search in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun.



On Wednesday, the Israeli military said Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia had committed a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreed in June. Israel responded with strikes in southern Lebanon.



Lebanon's Health Ministry said one person was killed and 12 others wounded in the Israeli strikes.



Israel and Hezbollah have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire.



Israeli forces remain deployed in parts of southern Lebanon and continue to carry out military operations there. Under the latest ceasefire framework, Israeli troops are to withdraw from southern Lebanon while the Lebanese army is tasked with disarming Hezbollah.



Meanwhile, Israeli and Lebanese officials are holding talks in Rome aimed at reaching a longer-term settlement to the conflict.



