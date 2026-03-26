 Contact Us
News Food Orange celery salad: A light, elegant twist for winter tables

Orange celery salad: A light, elegant twist for winter tables

Orange celery salad offers a refreshing winter side with a citrus twist and elegant presentation.

Agencies and A News FOOD
Published March 26,2026
Subscribe
ORANGE CELERY SALAD: A LIGHT, ELEGANT TWIST FOR WINTER TABLES

One of the most elegant and refreshing sides for winter tables, orange celery salad brings a modern twist to classic recipes with a citrus touch. This recipe combines the earthy taste of celery with the fresh acidity of orange and the silky texture of strained yogurt, making it a light and visually appealing favorite. Here's a simple recipe that will bring a spring breeze to your table.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 medium celery roots
  • Juice of 1 freshly squeezed orange
  • 1 bowl strained yogurt (about 4–5 tbsp)
  • 1–2 tbsp mayonnaise (optional, for richer texture)
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1–2 cloves crushed garlic
  • Salt, to taste

TO PREVENT BROWNING

  • Juice of ½ lemon (for soaking water)

PREPARATION

  1. Pre-prep: Fill a bowl with water and add lemon juice. Peel and grate celery, placing it in the lemon water to keep it white.
  2. Prepare the sauce: In a separate bowl, mix strained yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, and orange juice.
  3. Add celery: Squeeze water from celery and mix it into the yogurt sauce.
  4. Final touch: Add chopped walnuts, mix, and serve. Garnish with dill or fresh celery leaves.

Tip: For a visually striking presentation, serve the salad in hollowed-out orange halves.