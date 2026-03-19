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News Food Tahin crispy dry baklava: A lighter, crunchy alternative

Tahin crispy dry baklava: A lighter, crunchy alternative

This syrup-free baklava blends tahini and walnuts for a crunchy, aromatic dessert perfect for tea time and festive occasions.

Agencies and A News FOOD
Published March 19,2026
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TAHIN CRISPY DRY BAKLAVA: A LIGHTER, CRUNCHY ALTERNATIVE

Recently gaining popularity during holidays and special occasions, tahin (sesame paste) dry baklava offers a lighter and crispier alternative to traditional syrupy baklava. With minimal or no syrup, the rich flavor of tahin blends perfectly with thin baklava layers, creating a delicious treat. Easy to serve during tea time, this recipe is ideal for home baklava enthusiasts.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 20 sheets of baklava pastry

  • 1 cup tahin (sesame paste)

  • 1 cup crushed walnuts

  • 150 g butter (melted)

  • 3 tbsp sugar

  • 1 small glass vegetable oil

For topping (optional):

  • Powdered sugar

Instructions:

  1. Mix melted butter and vegetable oil.

  2. Grease a baking tray and place the first pastry sheet, brushing with the butter-oil mixture.

  3. Repeat for 4–5 layers.

  4. Drizzle tahin and sprinkle crushed walnuts and sugar over the layers.

  5. Layer the remaining pastry sheets, brushing each with the butter mixture.

  6. Cut into squares or traditional baklava shapes.

  7. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (356°F) for 30–35 minutes until golden.

  8. Let cool completely.

  9. Serve plain or dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!