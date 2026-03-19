Tahin crispy dry baklava: A lighter, crunchy alternative

Recently gaining popularity during holidays and special occasions, tahin (sesame paste) dry baklava offers a lighter and crispier alternative to traditional syrupy baklava. With minimal or no syrup, the rich flavor of tahin blends perfectly with thin baklava layers, creating a delicious treat. Easy to serve during tea time, this recipe is ideal for home baklava enthusiasts.
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup tahin (sesame paste)
1 cup crushed walnuts
150 g butter (melted)
3 tbsp sugar
1 small glass vegetable oil
For topping (optional):
Powdered sugar
Instructions:
Mix melted butter and vegetable oil.
Grease a baking tray and place the first pastry sheet, brushing with the butter-oil mixture.
Repeat for 4–5 layers.
Drizzle tahin and sprinkle crushed walnuts and sugar over the layers.
Layer the remaining pastry sheets, brushing each with the butter mixture.
Cut into squares or traditional baklava shapes.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (356°F) for 30–35 minutes until golden.
Let cool completely.
Serve plain or dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!