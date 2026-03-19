Tahin crispy dry baklava: A lighter, crunchy alternative

Recently gaining popularity during holidays and special occasions, tahin (sesame paste) dry baklava offers a lighter and crispier alternative to traditional syrupy baklava. With minimal or no syrup, the rich flavor of tahin blends perfectly with thin baklava layers, creating a delicious treat. Easy to serve during tea time, this recipe is ideal for home baklava enthusiasts.

INGREDIENTS:

20 sheets of baklava pastry

1 cup tahin (sesame paste)

1 cup crushed walnuts

150 g butter (melted)

3 tbsp sugar

1 small glass vegetable oil

For topping (optional):

Powdered sugar

Instructions: