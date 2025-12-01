 Contact Us
Türkiye’s Maraş çöreği secures EU geographical indication

Anadolu Agency
Published December 01,2025
Maraş çöreği, a traditional bun from Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province, has been granted EU geographical indication status, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced Monday.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yumaklı said the pastry is now the latest product from Kahramanmaraş to receive EU registration, joining Çağlayancerit Cevizi (walnut) and Maras Tarhanası, a fermented specialty.

"With this, the number of our EU-registered products has reached 44," he noted.

Yumaklı added that the centuries-old culinary heritage of Kahramanmaraş "continues to cross borders."

According to details shared by the minister, Maraş çöreği stands out for its distinctive preparation, stone-oven baking, and traditional methods. The bun has long been a staple on tables during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.