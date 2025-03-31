ISTANBULS MUST-TRY KEBAB SPOTS: A FLAVOR-SEEKERS GUIDE

Looking for the best kebab in Istanbul? We've curated 5 must-try restaurants for true foodies. Experience the ultimate kebab journey in the city.



Develi, Samatya:

A classic kebab restaurant in Samatya, Develi has been delighting palates for over 100 years.

Known for both classic Adana and Urfa kebabs, as well as its unique "Pistachio Kebab."

With its historical atmosphere and rich menu, it's an indispensable destination for those looking to eat kebab in Istanbul.

Zübeyir Ocakbaşı, Beyoğlu:

Zübeyir, a famous kebab restaurant in Beyoğlu, best preserves the authentic ocakbaşı (grill) culture.

The taste of the grilled kebabs stands out with the quality of the meat used and the carefully prepared spices.

Especially known for its lamb skewers and kebab varieties, Zübeyir also offers a pleasant dining experience with its warm atmosphere.

Kaşıbeyaz, Florya:

Located in Florya, Kaşıbeyaz offers kebab enjoyment with a magnificent sea view.

The restaurant is famous for its mezes (appetizers) and desserts, as well as its kebab varieties.

For those seeking quality and taste in kebabs, Kaşıbeyaz stands out as one of the best stops in Istanbul.

Şehzade Cağ Kebabı, Eminönü:

Şehzade Cağ Kebabı stands out as a place that brought Erzurum's traditional flavor to Istanbul and became an indispensable part of kebab lovers over time.

This place takes its name from the Şehzadebaşı region, where it best demonstrates its kebab mastery.

This place offers a Erzurum style cag kebab, and gives it's customers a very tasty experience, with the freshest and highest quality meats.

The meats are put on special skewers, and cooked for long periods of time on wood fire. Thus giving out a very soft and intense flavored meat.

One of the most important things about Şehzade Cağ Kebabı, is that the kebab is served with freshly prepared mezes, and hot lavaş bread.

1924 Istanbul, Beyoğlu:

One of the most prestigious kebab restaurants in Istanbul, 1924 Istanbul offers an unforgettable experience to kebab lovers with a rich history even in its name.

1924 Istanbul includes both traditional kebab varieties and flavors presented with modern interpretations in its menu.

Also, the place that is located inside a historical artifact that is supported and inspected by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, stands out with its stylish interior design and professional service.

It presents itself as a gastronomic experience, going beyond just being a dining venue.

1924 Istanbul will be a good choice for those who are looking for a both traditional and modern kebab experience.







