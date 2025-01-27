Salmonella risk:Experts warn on food safety and hygiene practices

Unwashed vegetables and fruits, raw meat, and eggs... These foods are common sources of Salmonella transmission. The bacteria, which enters the body through the mouth, can cause serious infections.



WHAT IS SALMONELLA AND HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes intestinal infection (salmonellosis). This bacteria, found in the intestines of animals and humans, spreads to the environment through feces. It is most commonly transmitted to humans via water or food contaminated with these bacteria.

Raw eggs, raw poultry, red meat, seafood, raw vegetables and fruits, and unpasteurized milk and dairy products are common foods where Salmonella can be found.

CONTACT WITH SOME ANIMALS CAN ALSO BE RISKY

The transmission of Salmonella is not limited to food. Dr. İnan emphasizes that contact with animals is also a significant risk factor.

"Contact with animals that carry a high risk of Salmonella, such as turtles, snakes, lizards, birds, and chicks, is a known route of transmission. Additionally, contact with surfaces contaminated by animals' fur, feathers, scales, or feces also poses a risk of infection."

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The most prominent symptom of a Salmonella infection is severe diarrhea. Dr. İnan notes that symptoms such as fever, chills, tremors, loss of appetite, headache, cramp-like abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting may accompany the condition. In some cases, blood or mucus in the stool can also be seen.

Salmonella bacteria can cause mild diarrhea that resolves on its own within 1-2 days, but it can also lead to more serious infections such as typhoid-paratyphoid, meningitis, endocarditis, and sepsis.

"FRUITS AND VEGETABLES SHOULD BE THOROUGHLY WASHED, RAW MEAT SHOULD NOT BE CONSUMED"

To prevent Salmonella, precautions in the kitchen require attention both during food preparation and storage. Simple steps can help prevent diseases caused by the bacteria:

"Hands should always be washed, especially before preparing food. Raw vegetables and fruits should be thoroughly washed with clean water before consumption. Meat and meat products should be cooked thoroughly, stored in the refrigerator, and only reheated once before consumption. Defrosting of meats should be done in the refrigerator, not at room temperature. Raw products like meat and eggs should be kept separate from ready-to-eat foods, and cutting boards and knives used for raw meat or chicken should be cleaned thoroughly before preparing vegetables and fruits. Ensure that the ice used in drinks is made from clean water."

HOW TO PROTECT FROM SALMONELLA WHILE EATING OUT?

Protecting yourself from this bacteria requires more than just being cautious at home. With the increasing trend of eating out, both the meals we have in restaurants and the ones we order carry a risk.

Dr. İnan explains that choosing a clean and reliable place to eat is the first step in avoiding Salmonella.

In food establishments, it is critical to adhere to hygiene rules at every stage, from procurement to serving.

Dr. İnan highlights the importance of ensuring that food storage and preparation conditions are periodically monitored and that employees maintain personal hygiene awareness.

"WEAK IMMUNITY REDUCES DEFENSE AGAINST BACTERIA"

In children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, the body's defense against bacteria may not be as effective. This increases the risk of contracting the disease and the possibility of the infection developing into serious complications.

Dr. Asuman İnan emphasizes the importance of maintaining good hygiene and following food safety rules for these groups, saying, "It is especially important for these individuals to keep their hands clean and pay attention to food safety measures."